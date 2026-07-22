Drive Luxury Home with BMW and MINI at Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam, this July 24 to 26

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / July 22 2026 5:43 pm

Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam is the place to be this weekend, from July 24 to 26 for great deals on new and pre-owned BMW and MINI models. If you’ve been looking out for the right time to make the jump into BMW and MINI ownership, this is your chance.

Leading the way for new car models in this promotion at Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam is the BMW 218 Gran Coupé Sport, which now starts from RM173,800 and thus making it the most attainable new BMW car available on the market.

Joining the BMW ranks here is the BMW 320i Sport, priced at RM229,800 and presenting a strong case for itself as a complete package, replete with handsome sedan styling, generous equipment specifications, highly engaging handling as well as good levels of ride comfort.

Looking for an electric SUV? the BMW iX1L eDrive20 could be just the ticket, priced from RM252,800. Fear not if you intend to press this into family-hauling duty, as the L suffix denotes the long-wheelbase form that will offer legroom for growing families.

Sign up for the BMW 218 Gran Coupé Sport, BMW 320i Sport or BMW iX1L eDrive20 from Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam, and you’ll score RM5,000 in overtrade. Certainly value to be found here.

You’ll be incentivised to share your love for the BMW vehicles you buy, with the BMW referral programme. Here, the programme will reward the referrer and referee with RM1,000 in BMW Credit each!

Iconic style with automotive substance is what you’ll find from MINI, and the selection offered at Wheelcorp Premium comes in vibrant colours. The MINI Paul Smith Edition at this location is finished in Inspired White, with its roof and highlights in Nottingham Green. There’s even a dash of exclusivity, as this is the last remaining brand-new unit available to purchase in Malaysia. Here’s one to stand out with.

Do you prefer your stylish motoring to be tailpipe emissions-free? The MINI Cooper SE is the electric hatchback to go for. A vibrant palette is customary for a MINI, and the selection here won’t disappoint; choices on offer here for the MINI Cooper electric hatchback include British Racing Green IV, Ocean Wave Green, Blazing Blue, Chilli Red, Legend Grey and Nanuq White.

If you need added space to go with your style, the MINI Countryman SE may be the choice to make. This, too, is exclusive, as there are just two brand-new units remaining, one each of the Legend Grey and Nanuq White exterior colours. If the Countryman SE is your thing, you’ll have to be quick.

If you look beyond brand-new, there’s also an example of the MINI Cooper SE in Sunny Side Yellow that is pre-owned, low-mileage and priced at RM164,888. Spring for a brand-new unit, however, and you’ll get a complimentary MINI Car Eye dashcam valued at RM2,999, as well as complimentary MINI merchandise.

Wheelcorp Premium has a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles through the BMW Premium Selection range. Among them are the 2025 BMW i4 eDrive35, priced from RM220,000, the 2025 BMW X3 20 xDrive from RM278,000, and a very low mileage example of the model with less than 1,000 km on its odometer, priced from RM300,000.

Is a sleeker, coupé-like roofline more your style? Also here is a 2024 BMW X4 xDrive30i, priced from RM293,000. For an even more upscale battery-electric model, there is the 2025 BMW i5 eDrive40, priced from RM295,000.

Combine the style of the former with the upscale positioning of the latter, plus a heaped serving of traditional inline-six mechanical richness, and you’ll arrive at something rather uncommon in the form of a 2022 BMW X6 xDrive40i, here priced from RM485,000.

There’s plenty to choose from here, across the BMW and MINI brands. Save the dates, as Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam is the place to be this July 24 to 26 for your opportunity to Drive Luxury home. Check out Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam on Facebook and Instagram, and find out more on the Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam website, here.

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