Enjoy great deals on a wide selection of pre-owned BYD models at BYD Certified Glenmarie this July 24-26

If you’re shopping for a pre-owned BYD electric vehicle model, here’s the perfect avenue for you to get one with warranty coverage and after-sales support, through BYD Certified. The official certified pre-owned vehicle programme has just been launched, offering you the chance to get BYD model without breaking your wallet. To celebrate the programme’s introduction, BYD Sime Motors is holding a special launch sales event this July 24 to 26 at BYD Certified, which is located at Sime Darby Auto Selection Glenmarie.

The pre-owned units on sale include a 2025 ATTO 3 Ultra Extended, priced from RM95,000 as well as a 2023 Dolphin Standard Range (from RM62,000) and a Dolphin Extended Range (from RM72,000). If you prefer something larger, there’s the 2024 Seal Performance, which is priced at RM135,000, and the 2025 Sealion 7 Performance, priced from RM158,000.

You can buy with confidence, as every vehicle sold under the BYD Certified programme is professionally inspected and is backed by a verified battery health assessment, warranty coverage, financing solutions and after-sales support.

The certified programme only features vehicles with a mileage below 100,000 km and are under four years of age, and each car under the programme goes through a 170-point check before it is put on sale. Best of all, there’s a five-day buy back guarantee at the original purchase price if undisclosed structural, flood or fire damage is identified within five days of delivery.

At the event, each purchase of a BYD Certified vehicle will come with RM500 worth of charging credit and stand you a chance to win a bike worth RM40,000. Additionally, trade-ins are available, and buyers will also enjoy financing rates from as low as 2.03%.

So, if you’ve been eyeing a used BYD model and are ready to take the plunge, BYD Certified is surely the best path to go about it. Head on over to BYD Certified Glenmarie this July 24 to 26 to check out the options on show. Find out more through the BYD Sime Motors website or by visiting its Facebook or Instagram pages.