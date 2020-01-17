In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 17 January 2020 4:50 pm / 0 comments

Recently, the BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz released their sales performance figures for the 2019 financial year, which saw the latter edging out its close rival (with sales from its Mercedes-Benz Vans division taken into account) by a certain degree.

However, it was BMW that secured the lead in the performance/high-performance car segment. According to figures released by the carmaker, its BMW M division managed to deliver a total of 135,829 cars in 2019 – a 32.2% increase from 2018 – marginally outselling Mercedes-AMG which only managed to sell 132,136 cars.

“We are very proud of the fact that we have been able to acquire market leadership in the performance/high-performance automobile segment for the first time in the almost 50 years of the company’s history,” said Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH.

The encouraging result is largely backed by what the company calls an “unparalleled model offensive,” with models like the X3 M, X4 M, M8 Coupe and M8 Convertible as well as their respective Competition variants being introduced.

In terms of markets, the United States of America was BMW M’s most important, with 44,442 units sold there. This is followed by Germany (26,110 units) and the United Kingdom (17,688 units). The company also stated that sales of M Sport packages achieved a new record high in the 2019 financial year, with almost a million vehicles being delivered with said package within the course of a year (a 25% jump from the 2018).

Beyond the sales talk, BMW M also included a small snippet in its release that confirms the debut of the new G80 M3 Sedan and G82 M4 Coupe this year, although a more precise data wasn’t provided.

Referring to an earlier report where we spoke to Flasch at last year’s BMW M Festival in South Africa, the new M duo is said to pack a new S58 turbocharged inline-six engine. The mill is said to deliver 480 hp in standard form, or 510 hp in Competition models, and will be available with either a manual or automatic transmission. All-wheel drive will also be a first for both models, with a system that isn’t unlike that found in the F90 M5, where drivers are able to switch between all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive on-the-fly.