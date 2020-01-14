In Audi, BMW, Cars, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 14 January 2020 11:41 am / 2 comments

While BMW may be the top dog in the US market, Mercedes-Benz remains as the best-selling luxury car brand in the world, beating BMW and Audi for the fourth consecutive year, Automotive News Europe reported. Mercedes-Benz recently announced its global sales grew 1.3% to 2.34 million vehicles, outselling BMW’s tally of 2.17 million cars (up 2%) in 2019, while Audi lagged behind at 1.85 million cars (up 1.8%).

The report stated that demand for upscale vehicles have shown to be more resilient than mainstream, mass-market cars, which has seen sales crimped in some regions due to slower economic growth, as well as fallout from trade disputes.

According to Mercedes-Benz, it posted record sales in Germany, China, and the US, thanks to strong reception for its SUVs and high-end sedans. Demand in China – the world’s largest auto market – rose by a staggering 6.2%, where local customers are buying the Maybach S-Class sedan at a rate of over 700 units a month.

China remains as Mercedes-Benz’s largest market, with sales of 693,443 units (6.2% increase, a new record year) driven largely by its compact car range and SUVs. In fact, every third Mercedes model sold is an SUV. The company maintains market leadership in the luxury segment in Germany, Great Britain, France, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Canada and South Africa.

As for BMW, it is targeting a slight increase in group sales for 2020, along with “solid sales growth” in China. European sales outlook are expected to be on par with 2019 due to a “deterioration in the economic environment,” although US sales are expected to go up marginally.

BMW sales boss Pieter Nota said in a statement: “Thanks to our large model offensive, we once again succeeded in increasing our sales to a new high in 2019. I am confident that we will continue on our successful course in the current year.” With sales of luxury vehicles and large SUVs picking up, BMW said it will double sales of its higher-end cars between 2018 and 2020, buoyed by the launch of the flagship X7 SUV last year.

Audi’s new sales chief, Hildegard Wortmann, said the automaker’s new product line-up should help it sustain positive sales momentum and win back ground lost to Mercedes-Benz and BMW over the past few years.