By Jonathan Lee / 22 January 2020

At its Chinese New Year media luncheon today, Volvo Car Malaysia announced that it had sold 1,883 vehicles in the country last year. A record for the Swedish brand, it represents a 36.1% increase over the 1,384 cars that were delivered in 2018.

This sales jump is in line with Volvo’s international exploits, crossing the 700,000-unit mark for the first time with 705,452 vehicles sold globally. Locally, the strong sales were boosted by the start of deliveries of the XC40, along with the launch of the new S60 and facelifted XC90. The company also introduced new dealerships in Setia Alam, Johor Bahru, Mutiara Damansara, Ipoh and Ara Damansara.

Meanwhile, production at the Shah Alam assembly plant was increased to around 5,000 units, of which the majority was exported to Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines and Taiwan. This appears to be the first time exports have significantly outpaced domestic consumption, having already surpassed the latter in 2018. As such, the company has achieved the production goal it set itself back in 2017.

As previously reported, VCM has big plans for 2020, as it expects to introduce the locally assembled version of the S60 and the facelifted S90. It is also now offering an eight-year battery warranty for its plug-in hybrids, and it will expand its dealer network to Sabah with a new Kota Kinabalu outlet this year.