In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 24 January 2020 2:53 pm / 6 comments

The platform and componentry sharing between the G29 BMW Z4 and the Toyota GR Supra is well documented, and the Toyota coupe has at times been criticised for not being as Japanese as it perhaps should be. There’s a variety of BMW parts visible around the cabin, though the Supra’s instrument cluster has been identified as unique to the Japanese brand – until now.

Design Works was acquired by BMW in 1995, and so became part of the larger BMW group family which meant it was no longer allowed to work on projects for other, competing automakers, Motor Trend reported. The design firm’s work in collaboration with other brands is put on display on its site, including brands such as The North Face, John Deere, Asus, Konica Minolta and more.

There was, however, no indication of the Toyota Supra on that list, though why both BMW and Toyota chose to keep this little trait a secret is unknown, given that the commonalities between the G29 Z4 and the Supra are well documented; the identification plate on the Supra even states that it is ‘Made by BMW’. Motor Trend found that the driver instrumentation graphics and physical cluster were designed by BMW’s Designed Works, in addition to the other BMW-sourced parts.

Not only were both the G29 Z4 and the GR Supra developed from the same architecture at the same time, both cars are produced by BMW’s manufacturing partner Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, so it shouldn’t be too surprising to find yet another component, or set of components that are German rather than Japanese in provenance.

To recap, the B58B30 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol unit in the Supra is the same as the engine that powers the Z4 in its M40i guise, producing 340 PS from 5,000 rpm to 6,500 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 4,500 rpm, both transmitting to the rear wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

GALLERY: Toyota GR Supra (Malaysia-spec)