11 February 2020

According to a report by Auto Express, Toyota will introduce a new GR Corolla hot hatch by 2023 to compete against models like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Ford Focus ST, Renault Megane RS, Honda Civic Type R and Hyundai i30 N.

Word is the GR Corolla will employ the same 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, codenamed G16E-GTS, which is already in use in the GR Yaris, which first made its debut at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon.

The G16E-GTS is billed as the world’s most powerful production three-cylinder engine, producing 272 PS (268 hp) and 370 Nm of torque in the smaller hot hatch. However, it could likely be detuned to around 253 PS (250 hp) in the GR Corolla, which does leave it trailing when compared to some of its aforementioned rivals.

The engine is said to be paired with a six-speed manual transmission and even a four-wheel drive layout, just like the GR Yaris. A separate report by CarsGuide hinted at this possibility when speaking to Naohiko Saito, the chief engineer of the GR Yaris, where he said, “it’s wasting time to use a four-wheel drive system and this 1.6 litre engine [for one car]. Personally, I’d like to use this powertrain for each of the other [GR] models.”

Another performance model in Toyota’s line-up will help to improve the company’s reputation for providing fun-driving cars. With the GR Supra and GR Yaris already revealed, and with a successor to the 86 already announced, adding a GR Corolla to the mix will certainly help in this effort. Only time will tell if this becomes a reality.