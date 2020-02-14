In Advertorial / By Danny Tan / 14 February 2020 5:26 pm / 1 comment

After the massive success that was the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) – where 399 vehicles worth over RM91.5 million were sold over one weekend last year – we had to do this. This is the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), a new sales-driven car expo for more affordable mainstream brands.

Happening over the March 28-29 weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre, you’ll find brands such as Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Perodua, Peugeot, Proton and Volkswagen. Want to compare the best of them against the “entry level” models from premium brands in one location? BMW and Mercedes-Benz will be setting up shop at ACE 2020 as well.

Just like at PACE, you’ll be able to drive and purchase your ideal car at ACE 2020 – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered. Purchase at the show and you’ll be able to take delivery in time for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities. Also, mingle with the writers and enjoy irresistible promos from brands present at the show!

Speaking of promos, participating brands are drawing up their respective deals and we’ll update you closer to the show. On top of the brand promos, buyers will walk away with goodies from paultan.org. We’re giving away a goodie bag worth RM1,100 for the first 200 bookings. It includes a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher and a RM300 SunUp Healthcare voucher for Chicco child car seats.

That’s not all. There will be lucky draws for confirmed customers, and prizes include 10 units of the Samsung Note 10 lite worth RM2,299 each and a holiday package worth RM10,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Great deals and promos from the participating brands + paultan.org goodies + a shot at the lucky draw = the best time to purchase your new ride.

We’ll be announcing more details of the event and the promos as we get closer to ACE 2020. Stay tuned!