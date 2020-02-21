In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 21 February 2020 5:11 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen has teased the front end of the forthcoming Golf GTI performance hatchback ahead of its debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show set to take place next month. Volkswagen does however note that the image is of a ‘near-production concept car’, therefore some changes could apply to the eventual, showroom-ready product.

As seen in an earlier leaked presentation slide, the eighth-generation Golf GTI wears a darkened, nearly full-width intake section within its front bumper with LED light units at each corner in a chequered pattern. As seen here, a full-width LED crossbar connecting the pair of LED daytime running lights can be specified, and it continues GTI tradition in having the red stripe across its grille.

The presentation slide from last month also revealed that the Golf GTI will boast of engine outputs starting from 245 PS, earlier reported to be from an updated version of the firm’s EA288 2.0 litre turbocharged direct-injection four-cylinder petrol, which is more than the Mk7-generation car’s 230 PS output with the Performance Package. An even more focused TCR variant will output 300 PS.

Most trim levels of the Mk8 Golf GTI are expected to become available with a choice of either manual or DSG dual-clutch automatic transmissions, save for the TCR which should come to market with the DSG as the sole choice, as it was on the previous Mk7 car. The Mk8 Golf GTI will continue to offer driver-selectable mode

The Mk8 Golf GTI will also feature car-to-car communication with other vehicles for improved safety, and it will feature Travel Assist, a system which employs the adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist systems to provide assisted driving at speeds of up to 210 km/h. Also drawing from the eighth-generation Golf’s interior is a ‘completely digitalised landscape of displays and controls,’ and naturally, the chequered trim of the GTI’s sports seats will be present as well, says Volkswagen.

GALLERY: Mk8 Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR spyshots

GALLERY: Mk8 Volkswagen Golf GTI spyshots