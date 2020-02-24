In Cars, Honda, Local News, Spyshots / By Anthony Lim / 24 February 2020 3:26 pm / 10 comments

We already know that the new 2020 Honda Civic facelift will make its Malaysian debut this Wednesday (February 26), and it has been a while coming, what with the the car having been previewed last September after the order books had opened for it.

Now, the car has been sighted on a transporter, and reader Zulhafiz Ramli managed to snap photos of the transporter, which was crawling along in heavy traffic. What’s interesting about the shipment of cars is that it isn’t just the refreshed Civic that is on – the new tenth-gen Accord is also to be seen. The order books for the D-segment sedan were opened earlier this month, so its uncovered appearance means that its introduction should also be around the corner.

Not many changes to the Civic facelift’s exterior – the car now features a piano black “wing” on the grille instead of chrome, while the lower apron now integrates the black trim into a single piece running across the width of the unit.At the back, there’s a new rear bumper garnish and boot spoiler, and new 18-inch alloys for the high-spec 1.5 TC-P variant.

Three variants will be available, the aforementioned 1.5 TC-P, as well as a mid-spec 1.5 TC and base 1.8 S. The powertrains remain unchanged, with a L15B7 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine offering 173 PS and 220 Nm of torque for the turbo models, and a 1.8 litre SOHC normally-aspirated four-cylinder with 141 PS and 174 Nm. Both will be paired with an Earth Dreams continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Kit-wise, the Civic will feature LED headlamps, an electric parking brake, remote engine start, a seven-inch Display Audio head unit, six airbags, front parking sensors, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and a reverse camera, among others.

The big new item is the inclusion of Honda Sensing. This makes the Civic the third locally-assembled (CKD) Honda model to be equipped with the automaker’s suite of safety and driver assistance systems after the CR-V and Accord. No word on pricing for the new Civic as yet (the current pre-facelift is priced from RM108,165 to RM128,631), but all should be revealed on Wednesday.

As for the Accord, only one engine variant has been announced for our market, a turbocharged 1.5L. The 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo mill is the same as that on the Civic and CR-V, but both power and torque outputs have been bumped up in the application here compared to other regional markets.

The local Accord will have 201 PS and 260 Nm, an increase of 11 PS and 17 Nm over the tune seen on other ASEAN versions of the car, which have 190 PS at 5,500 rpm and 243 Nm from 1,500 to 5,500 rpm, identical to that on the CR-V 1.5L Turbo.

Standard equipment will include full LED headlights and tail lights, a Smart Parking Assist System with Brake Assist (rear), multi-view 360° camera system as well as Honda LaneWatch, and the Malaysian car will ride on 18-inch alloys. There’s also Honda Sensing, as was the case with the outgoing Accord, but the tenth -gen adds Low Speed Follow (LSF) function to the other seven items available previously.