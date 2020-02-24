In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 24 February 2020 10:04 am / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia has revealed that the new 2020 Civic facelift will make its launch debut this Wednesday (February 26, 2020) with a post on its official Facebook page. The refreshed model has been open for booking since September last year, and was also put on display as part of a preview later on in the same month.

In terms of styling changes, the Civic’s front end now features a piano black “wing” on the grille instead of chrome, while the lower apron now integrates the black trim into a single piece running across the width of the unit. As for the rear, there’s a new rear bumper garnish along with a boot spoiler as well. The black grille and boot spoiler will apparently be standard for the range-topping 1.5 TC-P variant.

Also exclusive to the 1.5 TC-P is a new set of 18-inch alloys (seen during the preview), and the variant will also be joined by the mid-spec 1.5 TC and base 1.8 S. Engine options are unchanged from before, with the L15B7 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine continuing to serve up 173 PS and 220 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the base variant will soldier on with a 1.8 litre SOHC normally-aspirated four-cylinder that provides 141 PS and 174 Nm. Both engines are mated to an Earth Dreams continuously variable transmission (CVT), with drive going the front wheels.

As for the list of equipment, the Civic will be available with LED headlamps, an electric parking brake, remote engine start, a seven-inch Display Audio head unit, six airbags, front parking sensors, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), ABS, EBD, brake assist, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and a reverse camera.

These items (aside from the front parking sensors; these are new) are already offered with the pre-facelift model, but a big new addition is the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assistance systems. This makes the Civic the third locally-assembled (CKD) Honda model to come with Honda Sensing, after the CR-V and Accord.

The suite includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low Speed Follow (LSF) to Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Auto High-Beam (AHB). Also present is the Honda LaneWatch camera that gives you a better view of the left side of the vehicle – useful when making lane changes in that direction.

For now, there’s no word on pricing for the new Civic – the current pre-facelift is priced from RM108,165 to RM128,631 – for the same variant line-up. We’re just a few days from the launch, where all will be revealed, so stay tuned.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda Civic 1.5 TC-P preview