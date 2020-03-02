In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Danny Tan / 2 March 2020 11:53 am / 0 comments

The launch of the W213 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift would have been at the Geneva Motor Show, but the event has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. The show must go on though, and Mercedes will now digitally present its new products from a studio in Stuttgart. The digital press conference will happen tomorrow morning (European time) online.

In the meantime, what could be the final round of teasers for the W213 E-Class facelift have been released, and this time, it’s the All-Terrain variant under the spotlight.

The current X213 E-Class All-Terrain debut in 2016 as a raised and rugged version of the E-Class Estate, following the established template of the Audi Allroad. The SUV look is provided by a twin-slat grille, black plastic body cladding around the lower part of the car and wheelarches and a raised ride height. The X213 is 29 mm taller than the standard E-Class wagon, and ground clearance is up to 156 mm.

The Air Body Control multi-chamber air suspension system offers three driver-selectable ride heights, and the car can be lowered to just 121 mm off the ground. The 4Matic permanent all-wheel drive system distributes power to the front and rear axles in the ratio of 45:55.

There’s also an All-Terrain mode in Dynamic Select – which besides raising the air suspension by 20 mm – displays off-roading information relating to steering angle, the vehicle level (air suspension position), the angle of slope and inclination, the accelerator/brake position and a compass.

Now, Mercedes-Benz has already showed teasers of the revamped E-Class, but this is our first good look at the car’s front end. It has to be said though that exclusive All-Terrain bits such as the chunky bumper and grille means that the sedan/estate won’t look exactly like this.

First official details of the W213 E-Class facelift was revealed in January. Refreshed exterior aside, the E-Class will benefit from a new steering wheel that retains its touchpads, as well as larger 10.25-inch displays as standard (12.3-inch items optional). The facelift also sees the integration of the latest Mercedes-Benz User Interface (MBUX), including its advanced voice control.

Other new tech include the new Distronic adaptive cruise control that adjusts its speed based on navigation information, as well as Active Tailback Assist that provides Level 3 semi-autonomous driving at speeds of up to 60 km/h. There’s also a new rescue lane function for the Active Steering Assist, a cross-traffic function for Active Brake Assist and a door opening warning.

For powertrains, the E-Class will receive a new M254 2.0 litre turbo-four producing up to 268 PS and the familiar M256 3.0 litre straight-six with 362 hp. Both will be available with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. There will also be plug-in hybrids, 4Matic AWD and wagon models, which we now know includes the All-Terrain. Not long now, so stay tuned.