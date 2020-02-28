In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 28 February 2020 11:30 am / 0 comments

With the 2020 Geneva Motor Show just a few days away, Mercedes-Benz has released a new teaser for the W213 E-Class facelift which is set to make its debut at the event. In a short video posted on the carmaker’s social media sites, we get to see the revamped front end of the BMW 5 Series rival, albeit under very poor lighting.

As we’ve seen in photos of camouflaged prototypes previously, the facelift brings a comprehensive change to the face of the E-Class. New items include trapezoidal-shaped headlamps with arrow-shaped daytime running lights, which are reminiscent of those on the latest C257 CLS.

The shadowy front grille is also new, and is shaped to be slimmer and wider than before, while the bonnet gains power domes depending on the specified exterior package (AMG Line, Exclusive and Luxury). More hints of the carmaker’s latest design language can be found in the rear, with slim, horizontal taillights that also warrants a new boot lid to match.

Moving inside, the most prominent upgrade is the fitment of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, which comes standard with two 10.25-inch displays, and can be upgraded to 12.3-inch units. Just like other models with MBUX, you get a long list of functions, including a digital assistance, touchscreen input with additional controls on the centre console, access to connected service, along with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

New technologies that come with the facelift include the new Active Distance Assist Distronic adaptive cruise control that adjusts its speed based on navigation information, as well as Active Tailback Assist that provides Level 3 semi-autonomous driving at speeds of up to 60 km/h. There’s also a new rescue lane function for the Active Steering Assist, a cross-traffic function for Active Brake Assist and a door opening warning.

In terms of powertrains, the E-Class will receive a new M254 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing up to 268 PS, available with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The company has also confirmed no less than seven plug-in hybrid models, including 4Matic all-wheel drive and wagon models.

GALLERY: W213 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift prototypes