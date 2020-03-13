In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 March 2020 6:42 pm / 0 comments

Shell has announced that it has initiated a safety campaign in which it will be giving away 138 child car seats, each worth RM507, at selected Shell stations in Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan. The campaign – which began last month and runs until April 12 – has already seen 70 winners, but there are still child car seats up for grabs.

Only two simple steps are needed for you to be in the running to win a child seat. First, you need to spend a minimum of RM40 in a single receipt at one of the 136 participating Shell stations in KL and Negeri Sembilan, and then submit your details via a contest form at the station. Upon completion of these two steps, customers will stand a chance to win a child car seat, with 17 winners set to be announced every week.

The company says that the campaign aims to promote child safety on the road by raising awareness on the importance of using a suitable Child Restraint System (CRS). “At Shell, we always want to make life’s journey better for our customers. This is a gesture from some of our stations to promote the use of child car seats,” said Shell Malaysia Trading and Shell Timur MD Shairan Huzani Husain.

“Often, many parents do not know how important it is to have a suitable CRS in place. By rewarding customers with child car seats, we hope we can educate parents to protect their children when travelling on the road,” he said.