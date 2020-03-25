A sizeable portion of Toyota and Lexus future product plans appear to have been leaked in an Instagram post by All Car News including a snapshot of a presentation slide, which the outlet says has come from the Japanese automaker’s recent dealer conference.
First on the list are the 86/BR-Z twins, which in Toyota’s case will be named the GR86 for its forthcoming iteration. This will employ a 255 hp turbocharged engine on a new platform, which remains rear-wheel-drive as expected of the car’s lineage; this is expected to arrive in July 2021.
Coming in the same year is an update for the D-segment Camry ahead of a full model change slated for 2024, while the Toyota Avalon is to be updated in 2022, it said. Also said to be arriving in 2021 is a new ‘Corolla crossover’ and Venza, according to the post.
All-new Toyota 4×4 models such as the 4Runner and Sequoia are set to arrive in 2022, based on the 2021 Tundra that will be built on the new TNGA-F architecture, according to the post, and these models will be powered by a new, twin-turbo hybrid V6 engine which will replace the firm’s V8 models. These will be followed by a new Tacoma in 2024.
On the Lexus front, the luxury marque will be discontinuing V8 models under the US$90,000 (RM396,198) price point, with its two-door flagship the LC to receive a new, twin-turbo V8 engine in high-performance LC-F guise. For sedans, the ES and flagship LS are due for a refresh in 2022, while interestingly, the GS is being discontinued and will make way for a ‘Lexus version of a RWD Mirai sedan‘, it says.
This means that the GS will go the fuel-cell electric vehicles route, and as with the latest Crown it is based on, will be underpinned by the premium rear-wheel-drive version of the TNGA platform. Further along the forthcoming Lexus model line-up is an all-new IS, with the 3 Series rival due to arrive in 2021.
This will be joined by a new-generation NX, which will be based on the firm’s TNGA-K platform and come with five powertrain options, the report said, the crossover also set to receive a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen. Its SUVs, the RX and GX are also set to debut as all-new models in 2023.
In line with streamlining its V8-powered model line-up, the firm’s top LX off-roader will also gain a biturbo V6 hybrid version when it debuts in 2022, though a V8 version will still remain; this eight-cylinder will become twin-turbocharged, and go even further upmarket as it takes aim at the likes of the Bentley Bentayga.
The Toyota Land Cruiser that the LX has traditionally been based on will become a stripped-out utility model, turning its focus away from luxury and towards ‘hardcore off-roading’, the Instagram post said. Quite the buffet line Toyota and Lexus has in store for the coming years; of these, which offering are you most looking forward to?
i was thinking that the next GS would share platform and powertrain with the next mark X , co developed with mazda for their upcoming RWD upcale sedan, rumored to be next 6. The next 6 might be RWD.
And this new generation of RWD sedans will be powered by a 3.0 skyactive x inline 6 , with mild hybridization
Isn’t Mirai already used by Mazda? So Toyota rebadge names as well?