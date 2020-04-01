In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 April 2020 4:11 pm / 0 comments

Purveyor of fine hooligan motorcycles, KTM has released the technical specification of the 2020 KTM 890 Duke R, also known as the “Super Scalpel.” Carrying on from the “Scalpel, the KTM 790 Duke (RM65,000 in Malaysia), the 890 Duke R does not replace the 790 Duke but will be sold alongside, catering to the rider who wants a premium middleweight sports naked motorcycle.

Touted as a precision cornering machine, the 890 Duke R comes with a host of upgrades over the 790 Duke. Amongst these are the brakes, which are Brembo Stylema Monobloc callipers clamping 320 mm discs, an increase over the 300 diameter brake discs of the 790 Duke, with the whole setup being 1.29 kg lighter, coupled with a Brembo MCS master cylinder with adjustable feel.

Power has taken a similar jump from the 890 cc, liquid-cooled two-cylinder mill, going from the 790 Duke’s 105 hp at 9,000 rpm and 87 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm to 121 hp at 9,250 rpm and 99 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm. This is achieved through the use of 37 mm intake and 30 mm exhaust valves inside a new cylinder head with power coming lower in the power band.

Another change is the power delivery for the Super Scalpel, which KTM says is more stable at part and constant throttle. A new crankshaft with 20% more rotating mass smooths out power delivery, especially during cornering, without giving anything away im handling agility.

With higher lift camshafts and short skirt pistons, the 890 Duke R now has a larger radiator to shed the excess heat generated by the extra horsepower. A short throw gear shift gives quick and precise gearchanges, says KTM, but the Quickshifter + is an optional extra.

Handling is done with WP Apex 43 mm diameter fully-adjustable upside-down forks while the rear end of the 790 Duke R sports a fully-adjustable monoshock with separate high and low speed damping adjustment. The riding position has also been made more aggressive, with lower handlebars and a taller seat height with foot pegs set a little further back for increased ground clearance.