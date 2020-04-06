In Local News / By Mick Chan / 6 April 2020 4:59 pm / 0 comments

Boustead Petroleum Marketing (BHPetrol) has appointed Leslie Ng Chie Shean as its new chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2020, succeeding Tan Kim Thiam, who retired from the position on December 31, 2019, in this role.

With the new appointment, BHPetrol acting CEO Azizul Azily will resume his duties as general manager of supply, retail and government and public affairs, BHPetrol said in its statement. Ng takes to the role of CEO with an extensive career in the oil and gas industry, specifically in the retail petroleum sector, the company said.

“This includes 26 years with Shell during which he held various leadership positions, both in the domestic market and in the Asia Pacific region, helming two of Shell’s largest downstream businesses of retail and lubricants,” it said.

Ng is well-versed in key areas such as new market entry, business development, network expansion, marketing, strategy, B2B/B2C sales, retail sales and operations, distribution as well as business IT and automation, the statement continued.

Before joining BHPetrol, Ng was CEO of oil and gas, property and retailing divisions at Cambodia-based Blue Ocean Group. Additionally, he was also a freelance consultant for oil and gas companies in areas such as petrol stations and lubricants, organisational transformation, market entries as well as marketing and acquisitions.