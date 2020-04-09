In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 9 April 2020 12:39 pm / 0 comments

The Kia Grand Carnival is currently available in Malaysia with an eight-seat configuration, but it looks like an 11-seat version will be introduced soon, according to postings by dealers on social media.

Referred to as the Grand Carnival LX Flexi, a video of the upcoming MPV was posted on several Facebook pages, including KIA Seri Kembangan – AZ Master Motor and KIA Seremban – Public Star Auto. In it, we get a tour of the people carrier, which stuffs 11 seats into the same body as the eight-seat model.

The seats are arranged in a 2+3+3+3 format, with the second- and newly added third-row benches being divided into three sections. The middle section on both is hinged on the left and can be tipped up to provide a pass through all the way to the rearmost bench, which now essentially becomes the fourth row.

Alternatively, if a pass through isn’t required, those middle seats can be folded down to become armrests with cupholders. To make access easier, the rail-mounted second- and third-row benches can be slid forwards and backwards, while the fourth-row bench continues to come in a 50:50 split like on the eight-seat model.

Exact details like powertrain specifications aren’t available just yet, but the Grand Carnival (also known as the Sedona) is available with two engines – a 3.3 litre Lambda II naturally-aspirated V6 petrol and 2.2 litre CRDi four-cylinder turbodiesel.

The latter is currently found in the Malaysian-spec Grand Carnival and is the one we will most likely get. The mill develops 200 PS and 441 Nm of torque, with drive going to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission that came with the facelift – this replaces the older six-speed unit on the pre-facelift model.

As for standard equipment, the video shows items like powered sliding doors, two-zone climate control, a seven-inch Supervision instrument cluster display, cruise control, an electronic parking brake, Active Eco drive mode, and a seven-inch head unit.

