In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 10 April 2020 4:59 pm / 0 comments

The forthcoming BMW 4 Series looks set to be the automaker’s first model to proudly wear the elongated kidney grille, and a BMWBlog report states that the coupe will be unveiled in June. From the spy photo above, the grille isn’t quite as big as that seen on the Concept 4, but the production shell seems to closely resemble the concept.

Its world debut will likely be digitally streamed, considering that the coronavirus outbreak has yet to show signs of slowing down. On the technical side of things, the new 4 Series will share the same underpinnings as the G20 3 Series – it rides on the CLAR platform and will be available in several body styles, chief of which is the coupe, followed by a convertible and a gran coupe model. Think of it as a budget 8 Series, if you will.

Engine offerings will likely mirror the 3 Series, which means entry-level models will be powered by the B48 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine. There should also be a 440i M Performance model to take on the new Mercedes C 43 (or C 53, depending on which route Mercedes-AMG takes with the W206 C-Class), as well as the range-topping M4 and M4 Competition.

BMW M boss Markus Flasch has said that the M4 will still get a manual transmission, so purists, rejoice. Other than that, the report also suggests that BMW will take the 3 Series’ cabin and optimise it for the 4 Series, but exactly how or if this will happen at all remains to be seen.

GALLERY: BMW Concept 4 press photos

