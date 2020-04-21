In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 21 April 2020 2:22 pm / 0 comments

Porsche has announced its global sales figure for the first quarter of 2020, a period which it sold 53,125 cars. That is only a 5% drop compared to the same period in 2019, while China and the US remain its strongest markets.

In China, the luxury auto brand sold 14,098 cars, making the country its largest market in Q1. It delivered 11,994 cars in the US, and 5,214 cars in its home market Germany. Overall, 16,787 vehicles were delivered across the European market, and 22,031 cars were shipped to customers in Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

The Porsche Cayenne SUV proved to be the most popular model with 18,417 deliveries, followed by its best-selling model, the Macan, with 15,547 units. The iconic Porsche 911 remains popular with 8,482 models sold, representing a 16% increase compared to the same period in 2019 (largely due to demand for the new 992-gen model). The Taycan, which went on sale at the end of 2019, has found 1,391 new homes globally.

“We are not alone in clearly feeling the effects of the coronavirus crisis on our deliveries. But our focus now is on standing together with our business partners worldwide. Working together, we are in a position to react quickly and appropriately to further developments,” said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.

“After this challenging first quarter, we are now actively preparing to restart production. Our top priority will always be the health of our employees, the employees of our retail partners and, of course, the health of our customers. We are confident that the outlook is positive, not least because we see a clear recovery in the Chinese market; almost all of our Porsche Centers there have already reopened.”