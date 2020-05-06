In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 6 May 2020 10:00 am / 3 comments

The G29 BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra share quite a number of common components, seeing how they were both born from a joint development between both carmakers. However, where the BMW convertible comes with the latest iDrive 7 (called BMW Operating System 7.0), the Toyota coupe makes do with the older iDrive 6.

As a result, the Supra will miss out on BMW’s July iDrive update that was announced last December, which adds wireless Android Auto functionality to iDrive 7. This means that owners with Android devices will have no smartphone-mirroring tech at their disposal, although iPhone users will still benefit from Apple CarPlay support.

According to Roadshow, who spoke with Ben Haushalter, Toyota’s senior manager of vehicle product planning, the company has no plans to add iDrive 7 to the Supra either given the lack of demand.

“We’re collecting customer feedback to see if that’s something they’re interested in. We visited over a dozen dealers… we met with owners. Honestly, the Android Auto question hasn’t come up as huge detractors so far,” said Haushalter.

Toyota recently updated the Supra for the 2021 model year, which gains a more powerful 3.0 litre twin-turbo straight-six, revised suspension, and equipment changes, but retaining the aforementioned iDrive 6 infotainment system.