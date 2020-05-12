Here’s another rendition of the Geely Haoyue VX11, this time as a dual-cab pick-up truck courtesy once again of visual rendering maestro Theophilus Chin. The visual interpretation here employs the Proton X90 render – also by Theophilus himself – which uses this Proton’s badge and grille, and its bodywork appears similar to the X90 rendition until the base of the A-pillar.
The pick-up truck design takes over from this point rearwards, where the lower edge of the bodyshell gains side steps as is commonly employed on taller vehicles, and the pick-up truck’s roof rails are beefier items compared to those on the Haoyue and X90 rendition. Here, a roof-mounted antenna also features, and naturally, a truck cargo tray means upright C-pillars.
The pick-up truck rendered here also gets the wheelarch-aping crease lines above each wheelhouse as on the X90/Haoyue, while the metal-look trim near the base of the doors and their lower crease lines are also modelled after those on the seven-seater SUV. Here, rolling stock is comprised of chunkier-looking alloys with more rugged tyres mounted.
The rear end of the pick-up truck wears tail lamps somewhat similar to those on the Nissan Navara, albeit with a more upright outer edge and what appears to be a larger inner cluster for the indicators and reverse lights. Relative to the Navara, this rendition of the Proton also has more pronounced crease lines on the tailgate, while the rear bumper features chrome covers at each corner.
Should a pick-up truck be given the green light by Proton, it will most likely employ a diesel powertrain and ladder-frame chassis combination that is typical of pick-up trucks in this segment. At present, the X90 seven-seater SUV is a more probable candidate, which would be based on the Haoyue.
This has been reported to feature either a 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbo petrol with 174 hp and 225 Nm of torque, or a 1.8 litre four-cylinder with 181 hp and 300 Nm of torque. The 1.5L engine is paired with either a six-speed auto or seven-speed dual-clutch, while the 1.8L gets the seven-speed dual-clutch unit exclusively.
What do you think, dear readers? Would you like to see Proton release a rugged, body-on-frame diesel 4X4 pick-up truck in this style?
GALLERY: Geely Haoyue VX11
Comments
Right price, right time this could be the next thing in Malaysia.
Once new facelift CR-V comes here, Habisla Proton X90. People will not buy this expensive parts for Proton X90 with bad reliability, especially for Proton Cars, Toyota, Mazda, Kimchi Cars, Ford and others. No wonder, this is the good reason why Honda and Perodua are going to be huge Game Changer that is sold worldwide that has been proven compare to these such as Game Over Toyota, Proton, Mazda, Ford, Kimchi Care and others.
Anytime better than any if the pick up truck available in the market now. All pick up truck drivers in Malaysia think they are driving X5 or GLE. So lansi like road is theirs. Saw an old Mitsubishi truck trying to bully Elantra this morning.
Looks nice.
What I would really like to see is more manufacturers doing a mid-gate setup like the Chevrolet Avalanche. So much more practical to put long items especially in a crew cab and short bed. As far as I know its the only pickup in recent times to have t (albeit, the chevy was some 8 years ago)
Haoyue, like all other Geely cars, are monocoque bodied so no way it can be turned into a proper pickup. Best bet would be a 2 door ute with extra long cabin and with car like height level, ala Arena.
I believe a pickup truck is a good addition to the proton range. It could be used to expand the market, and a new product line for geely group, as there is no pickups yet in any of other geely companies. There are plenty of chinese pickup platforms that Proton could use and put its own body design on top of it.
I would prefer the pickup to be more utilitarian in concept and design. Prioritizing usefulness and functionality over styling. It would look tough and can be easily customizable. That means its styling should not hinder the change to steel bumpers, add on winches etc.
I would love if it could follow the similar concept to
– the new jimny. simple, tough and easily customizable.
– similar in spirit to the old defender. utilitarian but not out of place in an urban jungle.
– look at Jeep Wayout Concept
– tough looks like the Nissan Titan Warrior Concept