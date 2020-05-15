In Cars, International News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 May 2020 12:16 pm / 0 comments

Hailing from Poland, the Triggo EV is an urban mobility electric vehicle with a slight twist. Designed with a variable front wheel track, the Triggo EV is able to extend its front wheels to provide stability at cruising speeds or draw the wheels in for maneuverability in traffic and for parking.

For what Triggo calls cruise mode, the width of the front wheels of the Triggo EV is 1.48 metres, giving stability at its governed top speed of 90 km/h. With the wheels pulled in, speed is limited to 25 km/h but the Triggo EV measures just 86 centimeters wide with a turning radius of just 3.5 metres.

To put things in perspective, the Smart Car has a turning radius of 6.94 metres while the Perodua Axia takes 4.5 metres to turn around. This makes moving the Triggo EV around on tight city streets easy, along with parking and negotiating tight corners in parking spaces, something that can be a problem in old cities in Europe.

Seating is in tandem and the roomy glasshouse interior affords the driver and passenger great views of the outside. An electric door slides back to allow access into the cockpit and the instrument panel is an LCD display which we assume has smartphone connectivity, as is becoming the standard these days.

No word on the power of the electric motor or battery capacity but the Triggo EV uses a swappable battery system, letting the user swap and replace batteries as necessary. The Triggo EV is also drive-by-wire which lets the Polish electric vehicle be ready for autonomous driving capability as well as platooning, where the lead EV has a driver and the rest follow automatically.

Triggo says the Triggo EV is designed for use in crowded urban centres, specifically for services like small item delivery or ride sharing. Pricing for the Triggo EV is not available at time of publication, neither is availability, but enquiries are welcomed on the Triggo website.







