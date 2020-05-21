In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 May 2020 12:22 pm / 0 comments

If you ride a 2020 Ducati Panigale V4, or the two-cylinder Panigale V2, chances are you’re a rider with a focus on performance. To that end, the boys from Bologna have released a racing accessories package for its high performance superbikes.

While some might consider such things to be superfluous bling for a superbike, the Panigale V4 racing accessories from Ducati do serve a purpose while looking purposefully good. A new configurator on the Ducati website shows you the options available and how it would look on your Panigale.

Pride of place in the racing accessories catalogue goes to the full titanium exhaust system, made for Ducati by Akrapovic. Coming with a specific map, the exhaust saves weight and resists heat while adding power – a power peak of 216 hp versus the standard 208 hp, according to Ducati.

A set of race fairings, consisting of a front cowl, and left and right upper and lower fairings, is available unpainted and ready to accept racing livery. The fairings are required if the Akrapovic racing exhaust is used and the cowl has a tall screen option derived from Ducati’s World Superbike Championship racing machines.

Other accessories include carbon-fiber engine, swingarm and frame covers, designed to either reduce weight or crash damage when the worst happens. Rizoma makes the brake lever protection guard and mounting set which prevents accidental bake actuation in close quarters racing.

In Malaysia, the 2020 Ducati Panigale V4R is available at a retail price of RM299,000. The Panigale V4S is priced at RM169,900 while the base model Panigale V4 goes for RM129,900.

Also available is the Ducati Panigale Superleggera V4 at RM414,000 and the Panigale V4 25th Anniversary 916. Meanwhile, pricing for the 2020 Ducati Panigale V2 has yet to be released locally but sources say efforts are being made by Ducati Malaysia to keep the price below the RM120,000 price point.