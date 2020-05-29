In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 29 May 2020 9:57 am / 1 comment

The G30 BMW 5 Series LCI (or facelift) only recently made its debut, and if you’re wondering why there’s no M5 variant in the line-up at the time of the model’s reveal, that is because it will arrive later on. How much later? Well, only a couple of weeks, according to Markus Flasch, who is the CEO of BMW M.

This was made known during Flasch’s recent Q&A session on Instagram, where he also talked about the all-new G80 M3 and G82 M4. Aside from giving us a timeline for the refreshed M5, he also gave us a glimpse of the car itself, seen here with an orange paint finish and black wheels.

Unsurprisingly, we also get to see one of the car’s sharper headlamps, which sport blue accents that indicate they are equipped BMW’s Laserlight technology. Other styling changes should include the regular 5 Series LCI’s taillights and reprofile bumpers that are model-specific.

Current F90 BMW M5 Competition

No technical details were spilled by Flasch at the time, but the S63 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 is expected to be carried over, albeit with a slight increase in power to even surpass the pre-facelift M5 Competition’s 625 PS (617 hp) and 750 Nm of torque. This will paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic tranmission and M xDrive all-wheel drive system.

There are also rumours that a newer S68 V8 will be used with a smaller displacement to circumvent higher taxes that are associated with larger engines like in China, along with a more hardcore and lightened M5 CS variant that will sit at the top of the range as part of the facelift.

We’ll only find out more when the new M5 debuts in a few weeks’ time, and we’ll have to wait and see how Mercedes-Benz will respond with its new E 63, which has yet to appear after the W213 E-Class got its facelift back in March.