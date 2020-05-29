In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 May 2020 4:31 pm / 0 comments

12 Hours with the 1290 Super Adventure R 12 Hours with the 1290 Super Adventure R. This bike really is a beast, 160hp in a super capable chassis. The roads are open once more and exploring from home couldn't be more fun!#SayNotoSlow Posted by Chris Birch – Off Road Coach on Khamis, 28 Mei 2020

With the conditional movement control order (CMCO) still putting a damper on riding motorcycles casually, many Malaysian riders are awaiting the lifting of movement restrictions. Meanwhile, while we’re all practicing social distancing and staying home, avoiding going outdoors unless necessary – you are doing that aren’t you? – here’s a video of off-road coach Chris Birch putting the KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, priced at RM119,800, through the paces.

The 1290 Super Adventure R and Birch are almost synonymous, with Birch’s “Say No To Slow” off-road riding clinics being ever popular. A session with Birch was held by KTM Malaysia in 2018 and it was enlightening to see Birch hustle the almost 245 kg beast up and down the slopes at the Sungai Ular, Selangor, track.

In this video, the New Zealand countryside features prominently and Birch tackles the varied terrain on the 1290 Super Adventure R with aplomb. Coming with a liquid-cooled, 1,301 cc, 75-degree V-twin, the Super Adventure R puts out 160 hp or power and 140 Nm of torque.

Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and PASC slipper clutch to prevent engine power overwhelming the rear tyre during hard downshifts. Designed for long stints in the saddle with its 23-litre fuel tank, the Super Adventure R also feature two-position adjustable handlebars, manually adjustable windshield, five lever reach positions and two-position footpegs.

Inside the cockpit, a 6.5-inch TFT-LCD display with anti-glare glass displays all the necessary information the rider needs. A full suite of rider aids – when riding KTM motorcycles, this is something very necessary as when the author reviewed the KTM Super Duke R – is standard, including traction control and four ride modes, with a fifth “off” mode for those riders who like their fun going sideways.