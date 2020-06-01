In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 1 June 2020 4:04 pm / 1 comment

Ford has taken the veils off the new range-topping Puma ST-Line X Vignale, which is essentially a more luxurious version of the Puma ST-Line X. Unique to this flagship variant are the 18-inch dual-tone alloys, satin aluminium radiator grille and surround, black lower grille, and body-coloured lower rear bumper.

These come on top of the existing LED headlights, Windsor leather seats, wrapped instrument cluster, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and Ford KeyFree system. Granted, it’s not quite the Puma ST that was teased last month, but this will hold the fort for the time being.

Not much has changed on the inside. Like the Fiesta, the Puma gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a freestanding eight-inch SYNC 3 head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a full-length panoramic glass roof, 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, as well as Ford’s MegaBox storage solution. This allows vertical items to be loaded with greater stability, and it’s capable of housing objects up to 115 cm tall.

Powering the B-segment SUV is the 1.0 litre three-cylinder EcoBoost Hybrid engine, delivering either 125 PS or 155 PS. Both variants of the engine are augmented with Ford’s own 48-volt mild-hybrid system, comprising an 11.5 kW belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG, produces an additional 50 Nm), which replaces the standard alternator. Transmission options include a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch unit.

Customers can also opt for the rather comprehensive Ford Co-Pilot360 set of safety systems, which include adaptive cruise control, speed sign recognition, lane centring functions, 180-degree rear-view camera, evasive steering assist, and a whole lot more.

Ford Europe’s vice president of marketing, sales and service, Roelant de Waard said: “Customers have told us that they want a range of options to help find a combination of style, equipment, performance and efficiency that’s just right for them. That’s something we committed to delivering with Puma, and with a new Puma ST coming later this year, we’re not finished yet.”