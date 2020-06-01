In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 June 2020 4:28 pm / 3 comments

Following the launch of the Suzuki Gixxer sport bike, riders in India now have the 2020 Suzuki Intruder cruiser available. The two motorcycles are designed to complement each other in the India market, targetted at different rider demographics.

Carrying a 155 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, the Intruder has the same power numbers as the Gixxer – 13.6 PS at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. This compares against its rival in the India domestic market, the Bajaj Street 160 with 15 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.7 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

The Intruder’s power plant is fed by EFI and power is transmitted through a five-speed gearbox and chain final drive. As a 2020 model, the Intruder is now compliant to India’s Bharat Stage VI emissions standard, otherwise known as BS6, which reduces the emission of carbon monoxide by 30% and NOx by 80% from the previous BS4.

Suspension is done with a telescopic fork in front and monoshock at the back, in keeping with the Intruder’s budget design and market. Braking uses a single hydraulic disc on the front and back wheels, with ABS, while tyre sizes are 100/80 and 140/60 on 17-inch wheels.

LED lighting is used throughout on the Intruder and inside the cockpit, a monochrome LCD panel displays all the necessary information. Three colour options are available – Metallic Matte Black/Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matte Titanium Silver and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.

Seat height on the Intruder is 740 mm and weight is 152 kg while fuel is carried in an 11-litre tank. Pricing for the 2020 Suzuki Intruder in New Delhi, ex-showroom, is 120,000 rupees (RM6,899).