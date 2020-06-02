In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 June 2020 4:39 pm / 0 comments

Readers might recall the rebranding of boutique US motorcycle maker Confederate Motorcycles being rebranded as Curtiss Motorcycles, relocating to California and exclusively building electric bikes. The Confederate Motorcycles name and intellectual property has been purchased by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital.

Motorcycles are now being produced in Birmingham, Alabama, under the Confederate Motorcycles name and there is no connection to Curtiss Motorcycles, the two companies being separate entities. The 2020 Confederate Motorcycles lineup comprises of three new models, complementing the existing three bikes in the catalogue.

Based on the Harley-Davidson FXDR cruiser, two of the new models are the Hellcat and the Hellcat Speedster, priced at USD 45,000 (RM193,380) and USD 75,000 (RM322,300), respectively. Carrying the Scremin’ Eagle 117 Milwaukee Eight V-twin displacing 1,917 cc, the difference between the base Hellcat and the Speedster is the billet machined aluminium girder forks and other machined aluminium accents.

Joining the 2020 lineup is the Confederate Wraith, priced from USD 155,000 (RM666,090), powered by a S&S X-Wedge V-twin, with the customer given the choice between two mills – a 117 (1,917 cc) or a 132 (2,163 cc) that produces 145 hp and 160 Nm of torque. Standard equipment includes BST carbon-fibre wheels, Racetech suspension front and rear, Beringer brakes and instruments from Motogadget.

Also available are the F-117 Fighter at USD 90,000 (RM386,513), P-51 Combat Fighter at USD 110,000 (RM472,404) and the FA-13 Combat Bomber, priced at USD 155,000 (RM666,090). All three come with the option of 1,917 cc or 2,163 cc V-twins, with prices adjusted accordingly.

All Confederate Motorcycles are hand-built to order, with manufacturing and assembly beginning after receipt of the customer’s deposit. Confederate now ships worldwide with the Hellcat homologated for sale worldwide.