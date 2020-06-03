In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 June 2020 9:28 am / 15 comments

Two men have been arrested after a 16-second video clip of a Subaru BRZ drifting at a petrol station in Jejawi, Perlis went viral on social media recently. The individuals, aged 34 and 37 years, surrendered themselves at the Arau police station, and were detained for committing dangerous acts that could cause injuries to the public.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) and Section 81(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Both suspects have been released on police bail and are set to be charged in court soon.

“A Subaru BRZ car parked in the vicinity of one of the driver’s house in Bintong, six km from here, believed to be used during the daring act, was also seized,” said Arau district police chief, Superintendent Nanda Ma’arof in a report by Bernama.

“One of the suspects is the owner of the petrol station and admitted that he had organised the drift event and the other suspect, who is his friend, drove the car,” he added.

It goes without saying that the act is extremely dangerous and should not be emulated by anyone, no matter how good your driving skills may be. In a split second, things can go horribly wrong, which could lead to a crash in the proximity of highly flammable liquids that leads to a fire. So please, if you’re thinking about doing something like this, don’t.