Two men have been arrested after a 16-second video clip of a Subaru BRZ drifting at a petrol station in Jejawi, Perlis went viral on social media recently. The individuals, aged 34 and 37 years, surrendered themselves at the Arau police station, and were detained for committing dangerous acts that could cause injuries to the public.
The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) and Section 81(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Both suspects have been released on police bail and are set to be charged in court soon.
“A Subaru BRZ car parked in the vicinity of one of the driver’s house in Bintong, six km from here, believed to be used during the daring act, was also seized,” said Arau district police chief, Superintendent Nanda Ma’arof in a report by Bernama.
“One of the suspects is the owner of the petrol station and admitted that he had organised the drift event and the other suspect, who is his friend, drove the car,” he added.
It goes without saying that the act is extremely dangerous and should not be emulated by anyone, no matter how good your driving skills may be. In a split second, things can go horribly wrong, which could lead to a crash in the proximity of highly flammable liquids that leads to a fire. So please, if you’re thinking about doing something like this, don’t.
Comments
I wanna see video of the BRZ owner drift his bum-bum in jail.
The jail floor sure very licin after that.
Petrol RON97 cheaper then, deswai he burned.
Not a lawyer, since one is the owner of the PS concerned, no spectators and other cars involved meaning there is some safety precaution than is the act private or public.
if there is any industry/business you dont mess with its health and safety regulations, it is oil & gas. ask anyone who works in oil & gas companies (even in the back offices) on how serious they would investigate on the most minor health and safety breaches.
Dealer must be high on ketum. Operate less than a year, doing crazy like this ofcoz petronas will terminate one
Too much booze drunk, that is why Dredd supports banning booze.
Wuz the fuss, really?? The car just lost control, oil patch maybe… luckily he got some pretty good driving skills. He owned both the Subaru BRZ and petrol station in Jejawi… Abang abang gotta noe Subaru BRZ is RWD car so its driftable
Doesn’t mean the idiot can drift anywhere he wanted.
They held an event with car drifting between fuel dispensers at a petrol station. What could possibly go wrong? Better check if stupidity is one of the symptoms of covid.
Imbeciles
The Difference Between Stupidity and Genius Is That Genius Has Its Limits
I read somewhere the owner of that station is not a private individual or company but Petronas itself.
The so-called owner is actually more like business operator, on some sort of leasing or something like that.
This is the combination of:
1. orang bodoh (drift at petrol station)
2. berlagak (haih…drive a so-called drift car)
3. suka syoik sendiri SSS (video capturing)
4. cheap publicity (sendout own syoik sendiri)
Anyway, it would be nice to see the video ended with a great fire ball, engulfing both the car and the petrol station.
Ini baru besh!
darwin award winners there
drift-drift cari pasal.