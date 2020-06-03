In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 3 June 2020 4:15 pm / 1 comment

Volkswagen has released the first teaser sketch of the new Arteon facelift, which is set to make its debut on June 24. The four-door fastback was first unveiled back in March 2017 and is set to get a number of updates to its styling, engines and equipment.

Before all that, the biggest change that comes with the facelift is the addition of a new Shooting Brake variant that adds on a wagon body style to the Arteon line-up. We’ve already seen plenty of spyshots featuring the long-roof model, which should offer even more cargo capacity than the fastback.

Styling-wise, both vehicles depicted in the sketch appear to be dressed in R-Line trim, although they are not identical. On the fastback, the new lower apron sports “fins” that help to frame the corner inlets on the bumper, flanking a more curvaceous main grille that is framed by a body-coloured trim.

As for the wagon, the side intakes are a lot more pronounced and aggressive by comparison, and the blacked-out grille takes up almost the entire front of the car. Beyond these differences, the headlamps on both cars share are identical and interconnected through a LED light bar on the upper portion of the grille that boasts the new Volkswagen “R” logo.

The German automaker is being coy about other details but did state the Arteon will benefit from its latest Modular Infotainment Matrix (MIB3) system, which is already used for the facelifted Passat.

Additional intelligent assist systems like Travel Assist will also be available, a form of assisted driving that allows the car to steer, accelerate and brake on its own at speeds of up to of 210 km/h under the control of the driver.

Volkswagen also promises engines with “high levels of efficiency as well as low emissions and powerful torque,” although it isn’t mentioned if a full-fat, performance-focused R version will be introduced. Previous report indicate that such a model could be powered by a 2.0 litre turbo-four from the Golf R and T-Roc R with around 330 hp, or even a 3.0 litre turbo VR6 with roughly 400 hp.

It isn’t too far-fetched to expect a mix of mild or plug-in hybrid powertrains to be offered as part of measures to meet the stringent emissions regulations in Europe. More details will be revealed in a few weeks’ time when the new Arteon is revealed.