3 June 2020

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has rolled out a good deal for the Volkswagen Tiguan. The midsize SUV now comes with six months of free instalment, valid for all Tiguan units booked and registered by June 30.

Customers who place their booking on the Volkswagen eShowroom will be able to enjoy an additional RM4,000 rebate. For added convenience, you can opt to have your new Tiguan sent right to your doorstep with the new Volkswagen Home Delivery service, offered for free to owners located within a 20 km radius from dealerships.

Introduced in 2007, the Tiguan needs no introduction. Last year, the SUV broke the sixth million mark to become Volkswagen’s best-selling model of 2019. Here, it’s powered by 1.4 TSI engine with 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 3,500 rpm. The turbo-four is paired to a six-speed wet dual-clutch DSG gearbox, which sends drive to the front wheels.

Notable equipment include the Active Info Display digital instrument panel, six airbags, ESC, electronic parking brake, hill-hold control, LED headlamps and an infotainment system with App-Connect via MirrorLink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is priced at RM165,990. For detailed specs and to compare the Tiguan with its Japanese and Korean rivals, head to CarBase.my.

