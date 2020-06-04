In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 June 2020 11:37 am / 2 comments

Newcomer to the electric motorcycle (e-bike) market but an old name in motorcycling is Soriani Motori, with the 2021 Soriani Giaguaro – “Giaguaro” meaning jaguar in Italian. Set to be unveiled at the EICMA show in Milan this November – assuming it is not cancelled due to pandemic travel restrictions – the Giaguaro comes in three models, with pricing starting from 25,500 euros (RM122,141).

On offer is the Giaguaro V1R, the base model, at 25,500 euros (RM122,141), followed by the V1S at 30,500 euros (RM146,112). Top of the Soriani e-bike range is the V1 Gara Limited Edition at 32,500 euros (RM155,687).

Styling on the Giaguaro e-bikes is in the sports bike style, with variants ranging from naked sports to sports-touring with the addition of a fairing. Of note is the girder front fork holding the front wheel, giving the Giaguaro a distinct design feel.

The brake disc is another design touch that deviates from the norm, using a perimeter hydraulic disc clamped by a six-piston brake calliper, something last seen in production bikes on the Harley-Davidson engined Buell.

What is unique about the Giaguaro is the use of twin electric motors that work independently or as a pair. For urban riding, a single motor is used to save battery charge while both motors come into play for high speed work.

No detailed specifications are available on the Soriani website but from reports, a range of 150 km at cruising and 200 km at city speeds is claimed. Top speed for the Giaguaro is said to be 180 km/h with a four hour charging time for the battery pack.