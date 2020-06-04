In Local News / By Mick Chan / 4 June 2020 11:07 am / 0 comments

The intermittent lane closures along the MRR2 (Selayang-Kepong Highway) in Selayang-bound and Sungai Buloh-bound directions will continue until August 31, 2020, Bernama reported.

The lane closures are to facilitate the installation of expanded metal panels and associated work, where construction works will take place from 11am to 5pm for 89 days, MMC-Gamuda said in a statement. All closures will be implemented simultaneously, the company said.

For traffic in the Selayang-bound direction, the left lane will be closed for 150 metres along the highway beginning from the junction entering Persiaran Dagang, Sri Damansara, and motorists will have two lanes heading towards Batu Caves. For traffic towards Sungai Buloh, the left lane will be closed also for 150 metres, beginning from Desa Jaya Business Centre/Jalan 53, with two lanes heading towards Sungai Buloh.

Motorists are advised to follow road signage and heed the directions of the flag operators, the company said in its statement.