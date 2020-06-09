In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 9 June 2020 11:02 am / 14 comments

The 2020 Honda City is the latest model to get a Drive68 body kit from Ter Studio, which is the company that was also responsible for an identically named styling package for the latest Nissan Almera not too long ago.

Seen here on the range-topping RS variant sold in Thailand, the Drive68 kit amps up the aggression with a new front bumper extension that features more prominent fog lamp sections and a lip with integrated reflectors in the corners.

Another bumper extension is also fitted in the rear, which mimics the one fitted to the Almera with decorative “exhaust” outlets flanking a subtle diffuser-like element and centre mesh insert.

Other items that are part of the package include side skirts and door visors, while the boot lid gets a ducktail spoiler. The entire set will cost you 14,500 baht (RM1,970) as part of an early bird promotion, which is 2,000 baht (RM272) less than usual.

Honda Malaysia has yet to confirm when the fifth-generation City will make its launch debut in Malaysia, although we’ve already seen a disguised example undergoing road trials here. When the B-segment sedan does make its debut, rest assured that you’ll have plenty of modification options available from our neighbours up north, as Ter Studio is just one of several companies offering body kits alongside NKSDesign and NKGarage.





GALLERY: 2020 Honda City 1.0L Turbo RS (Thailand-spec)