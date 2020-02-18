In Cars, Honda, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 18 February 2020 11:47 am / 5 comments

NKGarage, a popular Honda tuner and carbon-fibre specialist in Thailand, has rolled out a sizzling kit for the new 2020 Honda City. This particular model was built based on the range-topping 1.0L VTEC Turbo RS variant, and as you can tell, it looks quite the business.

According to a posting on the company’s Facebook page, the parts can already be bought, and the breakdown is as follows. The priciest item on the roster is the front bonnet, which costs 15,000 baht (RM1,993), followed by side skirts at 14,000 baht (RM1,860), front lip spoiler at 8,900 baht (RM1,182), and vortex generators à la Civic Type R on the rear windshield for 8,500 baht (RM1,129).

Every item listed is made from carbon-fibre, but the list doesn’t end there. NKGarage also offers a CF rear spoiler for 6,500 baht (RM863), rear lip spoiler for 6,000 baht (RM797), and side mirror caps for a price of 3,500 baht (RM465).

For more dramatic effect, this black City RS gets additional accessories such as a completely new exhaust system by JTCtitanium (a known Thai exhaust specialist), Endless braking system, 15-inch Volk Racing TE37 shod with 195/50 Toyo Proxes R888 R tyres, and a lowered suspension setup. Of course, the factory front seats are swapped out for a pair of red Recaro Sportster CS.

Those are as far as the modifications go. Other mechanical bits are left untouched, or at least for the time being. That means the City’s 1.0 litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine remains in its factory tune, producing a healthy 122 PS at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. It’s front-wheel drive only, and in Thailand a CVT gearbox with seven virtual speeds is the only transmission on offer.

That output figure puts the new City’s engine among the most potent 1.0 litre three-potters out there, closely matching the outgoing Ford Fiesta‘s effervescent 1.0 EcoBoost unit, which made 124 PS and 170 Nm of torque. Still, we think it’s only a matter of time before someone starts tinkering with the ECU and turbo.

Closer to home, the 2020 Honda City has already been spotted in the Klang Valley, albeit fully wrapped in camouflage vinyl as it undergoes various road trials. Expect the fifth-generation B-segment car to be launched here later in the year. In Thailand, the City is available in four variants (Grade S, V, SV and RS), with prices ranging from 579,500 baht (RM76,940) for the entry-level S to 739,000 baht (RM98,100) for the range-topping RS. So, what do you guys think?