9 June 2020

Sales of electric vehicles have finally overtaken manual cars in the US for the first time in 2019, with EVs representing 1.6% of cars sold in the Land of the Free, compared to the 1.1% market share of three-pedal vehicles.The statistics were published by Green Car Reports, which obtained the data from Power Information Network.

In Australia, CarAdvice said figures from the Electric Vehicle Council show that 6,718 EVs and plug-in hybrid cars were sold in 2019, which is three times more than the 2,216 units sold in 2018. The rise is largely attributed to the proliferation of electric cars and the shrinking option for cars with manual transmission.

While many entry-level mainstream cars and enthusiast vehicles still come with a manual gearbox from the factory, mounting regulatory pressure on CO2 emissions and declining demand have forced automakers to abandon the stick. In fact, automakers like Renault have began introducing dual-clutch options for the Renault Megane RS, which it claims will help broaden the car’s appeal.

There are exceptions to the rule, of course. In 2019, more than half of the Mazda MX-5s sold in Australia are manuals, and demand for the Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition – which is exclusively available with a manual gearbox – remains high. Volkswagen also revealed that it remains committed to the stick, and last year introduced the new MQ281 gearbox designed to fit on all of its models.