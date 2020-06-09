In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 9 June 2020 2:19 pm / 0 comments

The Ford Everest SUV has now gained the 2.3 litre EcoBoost turbocharged petrol engine for China, succeeding the 2.0 litre EcoBoost unit which previously represented the petrol option for that market. The newer, larger engine produces 275 PS at 5,500 rpm and 455 Nm of torque at 2,500 rpm, according to Ford, or 28 PS and 95 Nm more than the outgoing 2.0 litre unit.

This is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, and the setup can be paired with either a rear-wheel drive or 4WD configuration, depending on variant; this replaces the previous six-speed automatic transmission. This 2020 model-year update appears to be the final update for this third-generation ladder-frame SUV as a successor is due to arrive next year, according to Autonetmagz.

The China-market Everest is comprised of a nine-variant line-up, which starts from 285,800 yuan (RM155,808) for the 2.3L RWD base model in a five-seater configuration, stretching up to 384,800 yuan (RM231,662) for the top-of-the-line 2.3L 4WD Everest Sport variant in a seven-seater layout.

2020 Ford Everest Sport

The Everest is known as the Endeavour for the India market, where the body-on-frame SUV has recently been updated for its 2.0 litre petrol unit to comply with the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emissions standards, and as such the Blue Oval model is not likely to introduce the 2.3 litre turbo petrol engine to India soon, Hindustan Times reported. Its Toyota rival, the Fortuner made its update debut last week alongside the facelifted Hilux, with the Japanese duo’s most potent engine now a 204 PS/500 Nm 2.8 litre turbodiesel.

The brand’s electrification push will also see the addition of a plug-in hybrid model for the next-generation Everest and Ranger. The 2.3 litre petrol engine, likely the one shared with the Mustang EcoBoost and Focus ST, will be paired with an electric motor to deliver a combined 362 hp and 680 Nm of torque, as well as a combined fuel consumption figure of 3.0 l/100 km. A 10-speed automatic gearbox will also be used.

In Malaysia, the Ford Everest seven-seater facelift was launched in October 2018 with two variants, the 2.0L Trend AWD 10AT and the 2.0L Bi-turbo Titanium AWD 10AT. The Trend variant is powered by a single-turbo 2.0 litre turbodiesel with 180 PS and 420 Nm of torque, while the higher specification Titanium variant packs a 2.0 litre twin-turbo diesel producing 213 PS and 500 Nm, matching the figures from the Ranger Raptor.

In Thailand, the 2020 Ford Everest Sport made its Thailand market debut last November, in a sole 2.0 Turbo 4×2 variant that was priced at 1,399,000 baht (RM193k). This is based on the Titanium trim level but installed with a black radiator grille, bi-LED headlights with squared projector lens, blacked out trim for the front and rear bumpers, Everest embossment on the bonnet, tailgate garnish, side steps, roof rails and side mirrors.

