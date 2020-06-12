In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 12 June 2020 3:37 pm / 1 comment

Carlex Design has produced some attention-grabbing kit for a number of pick-up trucks, such as the Mercedes-Benz X-Class and the pre-facelift Toyota Hilux to name two. Now, the firm has turned its attention to the recently updated Ford Ranger, and like earlier examples, applies its own take on styling for the vehicle’s exterior and interior.

Black plastic surfaces continue to be the order of the day with this restyled pick-up truck, with the Ranger here getting a new grille and front bumper with more visual aggression. Wheel arch extensions feature here too, placed atop a larger wheel-and-tyre combination comprised of BFGoodrich All-terrain tyres mounted on black five-spoke wheels. Naturally for this genre, a lift kit gives this Ranger an even more towering presence.

Further additions here include tubular side steps running the length of both front and rear doors, and these are joined by a matching roll bar atop the cargo tray. ‘Round the back, a substantial-looking tow bar also includes a power outlet.

Carlex has applied its touches to the Ranger’s interior as well, with a full re-upholstering of the five-seater cabin. Black leather and suede trim gets contrasting silver stitching and stripes along the length of the seat cushions, and the front seats have gained enlarged bolsters in the shoulder regions for added support when traversing rough terrain.

This generation of the Blue Oval’s acclaimed pick-up truck range is approaching the time for its replacement, with an all-new version slated for arrival in 2022. Until then, what do you think of this reworked styling for the current-generation Ford Ranger?