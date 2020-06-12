In Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 June 2020 3:07 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) and Multi-Code Electronics Industries (MCE) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the development of critical components to accelerate implementation of autonomous driving and connected mobility, in line with the National Automotive Policy 2020.

MARii CEO Datuk Madani Sahari and MCE’s group MD Dr Goh Kar Chun signed the MoU, which will see both parties collaborate on the development of parts and components that are crucial and strategic to the ecosystem of local technology, in the areas of Next Generation Vehicles (NxGVs), connected mobility and autonomous driving, which are also utilised in cross-industrial applications.

“The global markets development requires us to venture into new elements such as NxGV, MaaS (Mobility as a Service) and IR 4.0 to remain relevant. These development of such parts and components are key in allowing the industry to develop vehicle-to-vehicle communications, smart sensors, and autonomous technology to enable connected mobility,” Madani said.

The initiative will commence with technological components including sensors such as Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR), Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR), cameras, recorders, and other electronic and mechatronic components.

“Through this collaboration, MARii and MCE will work together to develop core technology components and systems to accelerate development of key enabling technologies of NxGVs, MaaS and IR4.0, in line with the strategies and directions stipulated in the NAP 2020. This initiative will also enhance the capabilities of local vendors through accelerated technology adoption,” Goh said.

Earlier this year, MARii announced the development of an EV Interoperability Centre, housing various facilities such as charging stations, smart grid integration solutions and various other infrastructures to accommodate the R&D phase of future mobility. An Autonomous Vehicle Test Bed is also in the works to enable businesses in the mobility ecosystem to collectively design and validate their products in a single location.