12 June 2020

The Singapore land transport authority (LTA) has announced that it will automatically extend the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) validity period for all Malaysia-registered cars and motorcycles for another three months from June 30. It will now be valid until September 30, 2020.

This is an extension from the announcement made on March 26, in which the LTA said that the VEP validity period for Malaysia-registered vehicles would be extended until June 30. It said that there was no need to apply for the extension, as it would be done automatically.

On March 31, the LTA said it would provide a one-off waiver of the VEP fees for all owners of Malaysia-registered cars and motorcycles who have had to stay on in Singapore from March 18 to April 14 due to Malaysia’s movement control order (MCO). This was done in response to feedback from Malaysian workers in Singapore, their employers and unions.

The authority added that VEP fees incurred before March 18 and after April 14 will continue to apply. In a statement, it advised motorists who wish to avoid accumulating VEP fees and who are unable to personally drive their vehicles out of Singapore to engage cross-border towing/transport services to transport their vehicles back to Malaysia.

Presently, beyond the 10 VEP-free days per year that are granted for foreign-registered vehicles, all non-Singapore vehicles are required to pay VEP fees of S$4 (RM12) per day for motorcycles and S$35 per day for cars (RM107), with each VEP valid for 14 days from the date of entry into Singapore. There is no VEP fee between 5 pm and 2 am on weekdays, and on weekends and public holidays in the republic.

The LTA reminded motorists to ensure their Autopass cards were topped up to ensure sufficient value for the VEP fee – as well as for Reciprocal Road Charge (RRC), Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges and toll payments – before driving to the Woodlands or Tuas checkpoints. They will also need to update their Malaysia road tax and vehicle insurance validity dates using the VEP digital service for the duration of their stay in Singapore.