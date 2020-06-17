In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 June 2020 11:30 am / 3 comments

BMW Malaysia is officially launching the new X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid today, the event being telecast live online from 12pm via Facebook and YouTube. You can follow the launch by accessing it via the feed links above.

The hybrid is the second G05 X5 to be introduced in the country, the fourth-gen SAV making its debut here mid last year with the X5 xDrive40i M Sport, which went for RM618,800 at point of launch, and which has since been discontinued. The PHEV variant is anticipated to be priced in the region of RM470,000, which would significantly lower the entry point into X5 ownership.

UPDATE: The BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport has been officially launched in Malaysia, and is priced at RM440,745 on-the-road without insurance and the sales and service tax (SST) exempted.

The new X5 xDrive45e is powered by a B58 3.0 litre straight-six, which replaces the N20 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder seen in the previous-gen F15 xDrive40e. With 286 PS from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 450 Nm from 1,500 to 3,500 rpm, the new mill bumps output by 41 PS and 100 Nm over the old 2.0 litre unit just from the engine alone.

The electric motor continues to put out 113 PS, but maximum torque has been increased to 265 Nm from 250 Nm previously. Total system output is 394 PS and 600 Nm, and working with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, the X5 xDrive45e manages the 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds and a 235 km/h top speed, an improvement over the previous-gen’s 6.8 seconds and 210 km/h.

In terms of electric range, the new X5 PHEV offers between 67 and 87 km of pure electric range, even on the stricter WLTP cycle, which is more than twice what the old car could manage. The increased performance comes courtesy of a 24 kWh lithium-ion battery, which eclipses the 9.0 kWh unit on the F15 xDrive40e. Charging time for the battery is 6.8 hours using a 3.7 kW Type 2 charger and a standard 230V European domestic socket.