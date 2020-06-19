In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 19 June 2020 6:54 pm / 0 comments

Alongside Modellista, Toyota Racing Development (TRD) has released its own range of accessories for the new Harrier, all of which carry the Gazoo Racing branding. Unlike the chrome-laden offerings of its sister company, the GR bodykit is sportier, less ornate and finished in matte black.

The set consists of a front spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser, the latter including quad exhaust tips. Buyers can add to the look by purchasing large black surrounds for the front corner air intakes, as well as a rear spoiler, door visors and a black-and-red side stripe. Rounding things off are black 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, with or without a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres.

Other accessories range from functional items like a Yamaha performance damper for reducing body vibrations, to downright kooky things like GR aluminium stickers that TRD says eliminate static electricity and bring out “the original performance of the vehicle,” whatever that means. You can also purchase door handle protectors, carbon fibre number plate frames, window tint, front windscreen shades and a boot floor mat.

The new Toyota Harrier is now on sale in Japan, priced between 2,990,000 yen (RM119,800) and 5,040,800 yen (RM201,900). It rides on the GA-K variant of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) and is powered by either a 171 PS/207 Nm 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated Dynamic Force engine (paired to a Direct Shift CVT) or a 218 PS 2.5 litre Hybrid. The 2.0 litre turbo engine in the outgoing model has been discontinued.