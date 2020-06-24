In Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 June 2020 5:36 pm / 5 comments

In early June, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) began taking delivery of the first of its 425 new Honda Civic 1.8 S patrol cars, and the final batch of cars are expected to be received by the middle of this month. However, the patrol fleet overhaul won’t stop there, as the force is set to add another 850 vehicles this year to completely modernise its patrol vehicle fleet.

These will consist of another 653 Civic 1.8 S sedans and 197 units of the Proton X70 SUV, bringing the total number of replacement vehicles to 1,275 units (1,078 Civics and 197 X70s). The police say that it will begin taking deliveries of the new batch of vehicles from July, with the overhaul exercise expected to be completed by September, as Sinar Harian reports.

Meanwhile, the new Civic patrol cars have been welcomed by the police. According to Bukit Aman crime prevention and community safety (JPJKK) director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim, patrol officers say the new car has had a positive effect, boosting confidence levels and improving public perception in the force.

He said the Civic 1.8 S was selected as the patrol car replacement for the ageing Proton Waja after a series of technical tests carried out by government vehicle fleet provider Spanco. The police Civics, which are equipped with RMPNeT communication equipment, dashboard cameras and digital video recorders, are being leased concessionally from Spanco for five years through a 2020 management allocation.