25 June 2020

Earlier in the month, Koenigsegg and Polestar announced a mysterious collaboration on social media, which got many people both excited and interested. Several weeks later, the companies have released a video featuring the Koenigsegg Gemera alongside the Polestar Precept.

Unfortunately, the video isn’t meant to reveal a joint development project between the two Swedish carmakers, and instead sees both parties talking about and checking out the cars they drove to the west coast of Sweden.

The speakers include Polestar head of design Maximilian Missoni, Polestar chief executive officer Thomas Ingenlath, Koenigsegg head of design Sasha Selipanov and Koenigsegg chief executive officer and founder Christian von Koenigsegg.

Despite the prominence of these automotive heavyweights, the entire meet-up is rather casual, with discussions on the different philosophies of both companies and the broader automotive industry that is well worth a watch.

One interesting excerpt from the video is Christian’s motivation to produce such extreme (and insane) cars at the 13:28 mark, where he says, “the reason why we are doing this is not to supply a few people with extreme cars. It’s to show the world that you can fulfill your dreams.”

He continued, “we keep on getting emails and messages on a weekly basis, for example like this: ‘I’m not even interested in cars, but I saw what you did, and you had no chance, and you did it anyway because you believed in your dreams. So, I went out and did this and I succeeded and I just want to thank you for letting me believe in my dreams’.”

“That is the multiplying factor of what we’re doing. That is much bigger than the few cars we produced, that we allow people to realise you can do anything if you put your mind to it. And that is maybe something that can actually help society as a whole much more than these objects might stay for a long period of time,” said Christian.