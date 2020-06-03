In Cars, International News, Koenigsegg, Polestar / By Gerard Lye / 3 June 2020 10:01 am / 3 comments

Koenigsegg and Polestar created quite a stir recently as both companies took to Instagram to announce a collaboration that is both “exciting” and “interesting.” Exactly what both Swedish carmakers have planned remains a mystery for now, but we’re told to stay tuned for more.

On their individual Instagram accounts, we see images of two car meeting on the west coast of Sweden. The first is the Gemera, which is one of Koenigsegg’s latest models that was unveiled at this year’s now-cancelled Geneva Motor Show.

The Gemera is quite the hybrid family car, as the four-seater packs 1,700 PS (1,677 hp) and 3,500 Nm of torque that allows it to get from zero to 100 km/h in just 1.9 seconds. This is thanks to a 2.0 litre turbo three-cylinder engine (nicknamed the Tiny Friendly Giant) and a trio of electric motors.

Meanwhile, the second car seen is Polestar’s Precept, an electric concept that is packed with self-driving tech and serves as preview for the company’s future styling direction. The Precept has not been green lit for production just yet, as the next vehicle from the company is the Polestar 3, which is an SUV and not a sedan.

Reports speculate that Koenigsegg could be looking at the Precept as a means of introducing an “entry-level” model to its line-up to expand its customer base. Alternatively, given the popularity of SUVs these days, an overpowered crossover could be another possibility.

For now, we are left in the dark about what this collaboration is about, given that both companies occupy different market niches. Perhaps there is no joint model at all, but a sharing of knowledge on electrified powertrains or even cost sharing to develop them. We’ll only know more when the two Swedish companies are ready to reveal more details.