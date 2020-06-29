In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 29 June 2020 3:21 pm / 0 comments

Lexus Malaysia has given the NX and ES a slight update for the 2020 model year with the addition of support for wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. With this revision, both models join other Lexus models in the line-up like the UX, RX and LC, which already come with the feature.

The new function is part of the cars’ infotainment system with an eight- or 12.3-inch display fitted to the CBU variants and comes with no change in pricing, following the SST-reduced pricing that remains in effect from June 15 until January 31, 2021.

For the NX, the base NX 300 Urban goes for RM303,117, the NX 300 Luxury for RM321,851 and the NX 300 F Sport for RM336,019 – all prices are on-the-road without insurance. Similarly, the ES range with the update remains at RM288,663 for the ES 250 Premium and RM320,510 for the range-topping ES 250 Luxury.

In terms of functionality, users will first need to pair their phone with the system before using the Remote Touch Controller to navigate within Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is similar to what is found in the UX and LC, although the RX has the added benefit of a touchscreen (eight-inch for the RX 300 Premium, 12.3-inch for the RX 300 Luxury and F Sport) as an alternative means of interaction.