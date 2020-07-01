In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 July 2020 5:10 pm / 0 comments

Something of an unsung hero in BMW Motorrad’s range of motorcycles is the 2020 BMW Motorrad S1000XR sports-tourer, now in Malaysia and priced at RM121,500, on-the-road excluding insurance. Going on a small diet, the 2020 S1000XR weighs 10 kg then its predecessor and with power optimised for the mid-range and ridability.

Weight savings were gained with a 19% lighter swingarm, a lighter Euro 5 compliant exhaust system and a 5kg weight reduction in the engine. This is coupled with BMW Motorrad’s “Flex Frame”, where the S1000XR’s engine takes on more load bearing from the frame, becoming part of the bike’s riding dynamics.

The S1000XR’s inline-four engine is derived from the S1000RR super bike and produces 165 hp at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm. Fourth, fifth and sixth gear ratios have been made taller to take advantage of the S1000XR’s meatier mid-range and reduce noise and vibration at higher speeds.

New for the S1000XR is engine drag torque control (MSR) which works in conjunction with a smoother and self-reinforcing anti-hopping clutch. MSR on the S1000XR is electronically controlled and reduces rear wheel slip during hard acceleration or downshifting.

Suspension is done with BMW Motorrad’s Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) that comes with an electronically controlled upside front-fork and rear monoshock. Riders wanting adjustable damping modes and automatic load adjustment have to purchase Dynamic ESA Pro, available as a factory-fitted option.

A full suite of riding aids comes with the S1000XR, including Hill Start Control Pro, four ride modes and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) which also provides wheelie control. Optional extras include cruise control, adaptive turning lights and HP Shift Assistant Pro quickshifter.

The 2020 BMW Motorrad S1000XR comes in two colour options – Ice Grey and Racing Red/White Aluminium as well as an extensive accessories catalogue. The S1000XR will be available in Malaysian BMW Motorrad dealers from July.