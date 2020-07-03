In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 July 2020 5:19 pm / 0 comments

BMW Group Malaysia and its dealer partner Auto Bavaria have launched a new 4S dealership in Tebrau, Johor to better serve customers in the state beginning July 15, 2020. The new facility, known as Auto Bavaria Tebrau, will handle the following brands: BMW, BMW Motorrad, MINI and BMW Premium Selection.

“BMW Group Malaysia takes pride in our impressive network of dealers that span across the country. Auto Bavaria, whom have been with us for more than 30 years are experienced in the premium automotive industry, having achieved remarkable growth in the past three decades as they consistently strive to deliver the best to customers across Malaysia,” said Harald Hoelzl, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia.

The new dealership boasts a built-up space of 63,000 square feet, with the ability to display up to ten units of BMW and BMW Motorrad vehicles, six MINI vehicles as well as eight vehicles from the BMW Premium Selection portfolio. Staffed by over 80 members, customers will get to enjoy various facilities like a dedicated lounge, the Isetta Bar and BMW Lifestyle area.

“A new journey is ahead of us in the southern region to deliver the premium ownership experience to more customers here. We continue to stay true to our promise of providing not only the best in customer service, but to exceed expectations in delivering what BMW has always stood for – providing Sheer Driving Pleasure,” commented Andy Tian, dealer principal of Auto Bavaria Tebrau.

Auto Bavaria Tebrau is located at 3B, Jalan Persiaran Tebrau, Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru.