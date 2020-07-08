In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 July 2020 4:47 pm / 0 comments

Despite a general down turn in the global economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic, BMW Motorrad seems to be bucking the trend with increased sales in South East Asia and Asia-Pacific. For the month of June, 2020, BMW Motorrad saw a sales increase of 17.3% compared to the same month last year, translating to a total of 2,997 motorcycles sold.

The sales number covers Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Russia and Thailand, which BMW Motorrad says is “pleasingly robust.” Across Europe, sales saw a similar monthly spike, with 13,937 motorcycles moving off the showroom floor, a 2,684 unit or 23.9%.

In its home market of Germany, sales went up by 58.2%, while France saw a jump of 72.9%, followed by Benelux with 52.2% and Portugal with 52%. Worldwide, a total of 20,021 BMW motorcycles were sold in June 2020, surpassing the May 2020 number by 9.8%